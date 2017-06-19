版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一

GSK to get new pharma head in Sept, after AstraZeneca tussle

LONDON, June 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had reached an agreement for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals on Sept. 4, following a drawn-out dispute over his contract with former employer AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Kate Kelland)
