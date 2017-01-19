GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head

LONDON Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.

Hussain had been seen as a potential contender to take over from Chief Executive Andrew Witty, who steps down at the end of March, but the job went to GSK's consumer health division boss Emma Walmsley.

"Succession processes are challenging for everyone involved and, unfortunately, it is rare that all of those involved stay with the company," Witty said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)