GSK grabs Astra executive to replace exiting pharma head

LONDON Jan 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals,
is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from
AstraZeneca.
Hussain had been seen as a potential contender to take over
from Chief Executive Andrew Witty, who steps down at the end of
March, but the job went to GSK's consumer health division boss
Emma Walmsley.
"Succession processes are challenging for everyone involved
and, unfortunately, it is rare that all of those involved stay
with the company," Witty said.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Susan Fenton)