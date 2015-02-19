Australian regulator says will not oppose GSK, Novartis deals

SYDNEY Feb 20 Australia's competition regulator
said on Friday it will not oppose a three part deal between
Novartis and GlaxoSmithKline to trade more
than $20 billion worth of assets, following approval from EU
regulators.
The companies agreed last April to the transaction that
includes GSK buying Novartis' vaccines business, Novartis
purchasing GSK's cancer drugs, and the two groups tying up in
consumer healthcare.
The Swiss drugmaker will buy London-based GSK's oncology
products for $14.5 billion plus another $1.5 billion that
depends on the results of a trial in melanoma.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it
was satisfied the deals, subject to undertakings given by the
companies, were unlikely to substantially reduce competition.
