GSK plugs into bioelectronics with $50 mln venture fund

LONDON Aug 8 GlaxoSmithKline raised its
bet on using electrical signals in the body to target diseases
on Thursday with the launch of a $50 million strategic venture
capital fund.
Britain's biggest drugmaker hopes to have the first medicine
that effectively speaks the electrical "language" of the body
ready for approval by the end of this decade.
GSK said the new fund's first investment would be in
SetPoint Medical, a California company working on implantable
devices to treat inflammatory diseases.
As reported in April, GSK is also offering a $1 million
prize to stimulate innovation in the new field, known variously
as "bioelectronics" or "electroceuticals".
The initiatives represent a long-term gamble on the promise
of a novel kind of medicine that uses electrical impulses rather
than the chemicals or biological molecules found in today's
drugs. GSK believes it is ahead of rivals in the area.
The idea is to use the electrical impulses that form the
language of the body's nervous system to address a range of
diseases, from high blood pressure to breathing problems and,
eventually, brain disorders.
The concept is not completely new. Large-scale electrical
devices have been used for years as heart pacemakers and, more
recently, electrical stimulation has been applied to treat
Parkinson's disease, severe depression and some neurological
disorders, as well as to improve bladder control.
But in future GSK wants to apply electrical interventions at
the micro level by targeting specific cells within neural
circuits. That could lead to novel nanoscale implants to coax
insulin from cells to treat diabetes or correct muscle
imbalances in lung diseases or to regulate food intake in
obesity.
GSK's new Action Potential Venture Capital operation will be
based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.