UPDATE 1-GSK plugs into bioelectronics with $50 mln venture fund

By Ben Hirschler
LONDON Aug 8 GlaxoSmithKline raised its
bet on using electrical signals in the body to target diseases
on Thursday with the launch of a $50 million strategic venture
capital fund.
Britain's biggest drugmaker hopes to have the first medicine
that effectively speaks the electrical "language" of the body
ready for approval by the end of this decade.
GSK said the new fund's first investment would be a $5
million stake in SetPoint Medical, a California company working
on implantable devices to treat inflammatory diseases.
In all, SetPoint has secured $27 million in fresh financing.
Aside from GSK, it has also received cash from Boston Scientific
, the venture capital arm of Covidien and
existing investors.
As reported in April, GSK is also offering a $1 million
prize to stimulate innovation in the new field, known variously
as "bioelectronics" or "electroceuticals".
These initiatives represent a long-term gamble on the
promise of a novel kind of medicine that uses electrical
impulses rather than the chemicals or biological molecules found
in today's drugs. GSK believes it is ahead of rivals in the
area.
By tapping into electrical signals that form the language of
the body's nervous system, scientists hope to address a range of
diseases from high blood pressure to breathing problems and,
eventually, brain disorders.
In the case of SetPoint, the research and development work
is focused on new therapies for immune system disorders like
rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.
These autoimmune diseases are typically treated with
immunosuppressant drugs, while SetPoint uses an implantable
pulse generator to stimulate the vagus nerve, which runs from
the head to the abdomen, producing a systemic anti-inflammatory
effect.
The company presented positive results from a
proof-of-concept clinical trial in rheumatoid arthritis last
November, and believes its system could provide a more
convenient and potentially safer alternative to drugs.
The idea of treating serious disease with electrical
impulses is not completely new.
Large-scale electrical devices have been used for years as
heart pacemakers and, more recently, deep brain stimulation has
been applied to treat Parkinson's disease, severe depression and
certain neurological movement disorders.
In future, however, the aim is to apply electrical
interventions at the micro level by targeting specific cells
within neural circuits. That could also lead to tiny implants to
coax insulin from cells to treat diabetes or correct muscle
imbalances in lung diseases or to regulate food intake in
obesity.
GSK's new Action Potential Venture Capital fund will be
based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.