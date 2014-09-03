版本:
BRIEF-GSK says HIV drug Triumeq gets EU marketing approval

Sept 3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* Triumeq receives EU approval

* ViiV Healthcare receives EU marketing authorisation for Triumeq, a new once-daily single-pill regimen for treatment of HIV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
