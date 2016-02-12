UK watchdog fines GSK $54 mln over 'pay-for-delay' drug deals

LONDON Feb 12 Britain's competition body said
on Friday it had fined GlaxoSmithKline 37.6 million
pounds ($54.42 million) for market abuse in striking deals to
delay the launch of generic copies of its
antidepressant Seroxat.
GSK said it strongly disagreed and argued its actions had
actually brought down the cost of medicine for the state-run
health service. The drugmaker added it was considering grounds
for appeal.
Generic drug companies involved were also fined smaller
amounts, bringing the total fines to 45 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6909 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)