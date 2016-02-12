UPDATE 2-UK watchdog fines GSK $54 mln over 'pay-for-delay' drug deals

* CMA says GSK delayed generic competition to Seroxat
* GSK disagrees and considering grounds for appeal
* Merck KGaA also fined as former parent of generic firm
(Adds Merck comment)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 12 Britain's competition watchdog
has fined GlaxoSmithKline 37.6 million pounds ($54.4
million) for market abuse in striking deals to delay the launch
of cheap generic copies of its former blockbuster
antidepressant Seroxat.
Generic drug companies involved, including Germany's Merck
KGaA, were also fined smaller amounts, the Competition
and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday, bringing the total
penalties to 45 million pounds.
GSK said it disagreed with the decision and was considering
grounds for appeal.
The CMA move is the latest example of regulators trying to
curb "pay-for-delay" deals by drug companies and follows
previous actions by U.S. and European antitrust authorities. The
watchdog first accused GSK of anti-competitive behaviour over
Seroxat in April 2013, but it has only now handed out fines.
"Today's decision sends out a strong message that we will
tackle illegal behaviour that is designed to stifle competition
at the expense of customers," CMA enforcement head Michael
Grenfell said in a statement.
The case relates to agreements struck more than a decade
ago. Since then the patents protecting paroxetine, the active
ingredient in Seroxat, have expired and the arrangements under
investigation have been terminated.
Between 2001 and 2004, the CMA said GSK paid generic drug
companies over 50 million pounds with the intention of delaying
the potential entry of independent competitors, thereby
depriving the National Health Service (NHS) of cheaper supplies.
When independent generic copies eventually arrived at the
end of 2003, average paroxetine prices dropped by more than 70
percent in two years.
GSK said it struck the deals in order to settle costly,
complex and uncertain patent disputes and its action had
actually brought down the cost of medicine for the state-run
health service by allowing some generic competition.
"The agreements allowed the generics companies to enter the
market early with a paroxetine product and ultimately enabled a
saving of over 15 million pounds to the NHS," the company said.
Among the generic companies involved in the case, the CMA
said it had fined Merck KGaA 5.8 million pounds, as the former
parent of Generics UK (GUK), while a 1.5 million pounds penalty
was imposed for infringements by Alpharma.
Merck, which sold GUK to Mylan in 2007, said it had
not been directly involved, adding it had made adequate
provision for the fine, which would have no material impact on
its financial results.
The issue of brand-name pharmaceutical companies paying
makers of generic drugs to drop patent challenges was at the
centre of a European review of the sector in 2008-2009, which
did not result in any action against GSK.
($1 = 0.6909 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Nadine Schimroszik in Frankfurt;
Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)