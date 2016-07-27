GlaxoSmithKline invests $360 mln in post-Brexit UK manufacturing

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 17
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 27 GlaxoSmithKline plans 275 million pounds ($361 million) of new investments at three drug manufacturing sites in Britain, signalling its confidence in the country despite last month's vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)
* Xtreme Drilling Corp. announces fourth quarter operations update, 850XE upgrade details and conference call information
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 An intra-provincial pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.