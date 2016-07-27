版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 14:03 BJT

GlaxoSmithKline invests $360 mln in post-Brexit UK manufacturing

LONDON, July 27 GlaxoSmithKline plans 275 million pounds ($361 million) of new investments at three drug manufacturing sites in Britain, signalling its confidence in the country despite last month's vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)

