GSK melanoma drug combination faces delay in Europe

LONDON, March 26 A combination treatment from
GlaxoSmithKline for melanoma, the deadliest form of skin
cancer, has been delayed in Europe after regulators said they
needed more information.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Wednesday it had
withdrawn its application and would re-submit its filing for the
combined use of Tafinlar, also known as dabrafenib, and
Mekinist, or trametinib, once it had additional results from an
ongoing Phase III clinical trial.
The reluctance of the European Medicines Agency to approve
the combination based on Phase II data, plus some limited Phase
III results, contrasts with the stance of the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, which gave the treatment accelerated approval in
January.
Tafinlar is already approved in Europe, while Mekinist is
still being reviewed. GSK believes the two drugs will have a
longer-lasting effect if given together. Industry analysts also
see a combination offering the greatest commercial potential.
Tafinlar, which is similar to Roche's rival
medicine Zelboraf, is designed to work in patients with a
mutation of a gene known as BRAF. So-called BRAF inhibitors have
been remarkably effective in shrinking melanoma tumours but most
patients eventually develop resistance to the drugs.
By combining Tafinlar with Mekinist, which works in a
different way, the hope is that the cancer will be held at bay
for longer.
Melanoma is diagnosed in nearly 160,000 people worldwide
each year. It can spread quickly to internal organs and average
survival is six to nine months.
