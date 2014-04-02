GSK throws in towel on lung cancer vaccine trial

LONDON, April 2 GlaxoSmithKline has
stopped a high-profile clinical trial using a novel vaccine to
fight lung cancer after deciding it will not be possible to find
a sub-group of patients who might benefit.
The decision comes less than two weeks after the British
drugmaker said the MAGE-A3 therapeutic vaccine did not help
patients with non-small cell lung cancer in the Phase III study
but that it planned to continue to trial in the hope of
identifying patients with a particular genetic profile for whom
it would work.[ID: nL6N0MH1IR]
A second trial testing the vaccine in melanoma, which also
failed to help patients overall, will continue to investigate
benefits in sub-populations.
Unlike traditional preventative vaccines, the MAGE-A3
treatment was designed for people with established disease,
helping their immune systems to prevent the return of disease
after surgery.
U.S.-based Agenus has contributed technology to the
GSK vaccine and its shares are sensitive to news on the project.
The vaccine contains Agenus' QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, or
booster.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, Editing by Paul Sandle)