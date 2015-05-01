Doubts grow over GlaxoSmithKline's $6 bln capital return plan

* Money may be used to shore up dividend -analysts
* Cash return was planned after Novartis asset swap deal
* GSK to showcase reshaped business at May 6 investor day
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 1 GlaxoSmithKline may ditch
a plan to return 4 billion pounds ($6.1 billion) to investors,
some analysts believe, as the drugmaker prepares to set out its
vision for the reshaped group and a new chairman takes the helm.
Instead, Britain's biggest drugmaker could use cash flowing
in from its far-reaching asset swap deal with Novartis
to support its dividend, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs
and Berenberg Bank.
GSK said last year it intended to return 4 billion pounds to
shareholders in 2015 through a so-called B share scheme,
following its $20 billion-plus transaction with Novartis, which
was finalised two months ago.
But with the drugmaker's dividend under pressure following
several years of stagnant growth, some believe it might make
more sense to cancel the programme.
"Momentum behind this capital return seems to have stalled,"
Berenberg analyst Alistair Campbell said in a note on Friday.
"With the dividend commitment under pressure, we think there is
now a credible possibility the company will cancel the capital
return in favour of supporting the dividend."
Scrapping the cash return could cut earnings per share (EPS)
forecasts by 3-4 percent. But this would be offset by renewed
confidence in the dividend, which offers a fat yield of 5
percent.
While the company has promised that this year's dividend
will be held at 2014's level of 80 pence a share, there are
concerns about the outlook for 2016.
"Importantly, in the context of dividend yield, we believe
that if GSK were to sacrifice the B share scheme, greater
certainty on the dividend in 2016 and beyond might be well
received by investors," Goldman Sachs said in a note this week.
A GSK spokesman said it was company policy never to comment
on market speculation.
The debate comes as Chief Executive Andrew Witty prepares to
detail prospects for the new-look GSK at an investor day on May
6, when it will also announce first-quarter results. The
company's annual meeting a day later will see new chairman
Philip Hampton take over.
GSK has sold its cancer drugs portfolio to Novartis, while
at the same time boosting its consumer health business through a
joint venture with the Swiss company and buying Novartis's
vaccines.
This reduces GSK's reliance on risky drug development and
increases its exposure to more stable consumer and vaccines
operations, both of which have long-lasting products but, in the
case of consumer health, lower margins.
($1 = 0.6516 pounds)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)