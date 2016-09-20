UPDATE 3-GlaxoSmithKline names insider Emma Walmsley as new CEO

* Choice of consumer head signals no break-up of GSK
* Walmsley will be first woman to lead top global drugmaker
* GSK shares slip 0.5 percent
(Adds investor reaction, more on consumer business and
dividend)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 20 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Tuesday it had chosen its head of consumer healthcare, Emma
Walmsley, as its new chief executive, after several months
reviewing internal and external candidates.
She will become the first woman to head a top global
pharmaceutical company and will bring the number of female chief
executives in Britain's FTSE 100 index to seven.
Walmsley, 47, joined Britain's biggest drugmaker in 2010
from L'Oreal and will replace Andrew Witty, who had
previously announced his decision to retire on March 31, 2017.
She will join the board from January.
The decision will disappoint investors such as Neil
Woodford, a top shareholder and a critic of the drugmaker's
current structure, who wanted to see an outsider appointed to
overhaul the company.
However, Walmsley had always been tipped as a strong
internal candidate, along with pharmaceuticals boss Abbas
Hussain and manufacturing head Roger Connor.
Her appointment is likely to be seen as a signal that GSK
will retain the consumer business as a core part of its
operations, rather than splitting up the company.
"Choosing Emma Walmsley suggests a strategy of evolution
rather than revolution," Joe Walters, senior portfolio manager
at Royal London Asset Management, one of GSK's 30 largest
investors, told Reuters.
"A big change in the firm's corporate structure is less
likely, but any worries about a reduction in Glaxo's attractive
dividend payments should recede."
GSK's 5 percent yield is a big lure for investors. A weaker
pound after Britain's vote to leave the European Union helped
the group's 2016 outlook and also soothed fears of a dividend
cut, but there had been speculation that an outside CEO might go
on a major buying spree that could crimp payouts.
Chairman Philip Hampton said in a statement that GSK had
market-leading positions in pharmaceuticals, vaccines and
consumer healthcare that provided excellent platforms for
sustainable, long-term growth.
Shares in GSK slipped 0.5 percent by 0940 GMT.
BROAD PORTFOLIO
At the helm since 2008, Witty has struggled with flagging
sales and profits, as well as a damaging corruption scandal in
China, although earnings are now improving.
Some investors and analysts have questioned his focus on a
consumer health business that ranges from headache pills to
toothpaste. Other drugmakers have enjoyed better share price
performance in recent years by riding a wave of innovation in
disease areas such as cancer.
GSK has chosen to largely sit out a wave of acquisitions in
the pharmaceuticals industry that has seen rivals spending
billions of dollars on promising experimental medicines.
A $20 billion asset swap with Novartis, completed
last year, which involved the exchange of cancer drugs for the
Swiss group's consumer health products and vaccines, was a
centrepiece of Witty's time in charge.
The deal crystallised the company's idea of reducing
exposure to premium-priced pharmaceuticals and increasing sales
of over-the-counter products, as well as selling more
lower-priced medicines in emerging markets.
Walmsley has been intimately involved in that strategy as
head of consumer healthcare and, like Hampton, she sees the
breadth of GSK's portfolio as a key strength.
"We have momentum in the group and as the demand for medical
innovation and trusted healthcare products continues to rise, we
have the opportunity and the potential to create meaningful
benefits for patients, consumers and our shareholders," she said
in the statement.
As head of GSK's consumer healthcare operations, Walmsley is
responsible for a business with 21,000 employees and annual
sales of 6 billion pounds ($7.8 billion), equal to around a
quarter of group sales.
($1 = 0.7684 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise; editing by Louise
Heavens, Jason Neely, Sonya Hepinstall and Giles Elgood)