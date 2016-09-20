NEWSMAKER-Breaking the mould: GSK picks Big Pharma's first female CEO

* New CEO is consumer brands specialist
* Appointment seen as backing diversification strategy
* Walmsley stresses importance of developing new drugs
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 20 Emma Walmsley, GlaxoSmithKline's
incoming CEO, breaks the mould as the first woman to
lead a top global drugmaker and stands out among Big Pharma
bosses as a consumer brands guru rather than a prescription
medicines expert.
But after six years at Britain's biggest drugmaker she is a
confirmed GSK insider, which will disappoint those investors who
had been hoping for a new broom from outside the company.
"GSK will get applause for appointing a woman to a position
no woman has filled but investors will be wary that the company
will do more of what hasn't worked all that well," said Erik
Gordon of the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.
GSK has struggled to grow sales and profits in recent years,
although it is finally on the road back to double-digit
percentage earnings growth in 2016.
The former classics and modern languages graduate from
Oxford, who worked in marketing and management at French
cosmetics group L'Oreal for 17 years before joining
GSK, has her roots a long way from the pharmaceutical lab bench.
Nonetheless, as head of consumer healthcare at GSK, the
47-year-old mother of four has quietly built up her reputation
among investors by doubling margins in her division and focusing
on "power brands" such as Sensodyne toothpaste and painkiller
Panadol.
Walmsley's appointment suggests GSK will continue the
diversified strategy pioneered by outgoing CEO Andrew Witty, the
man who brought her onboard after meeting her over lunch while
she was running L'Oreal's business in Shanghai.
That may be reassuring for shareholders who relish GSK's
near 5 percent dividend yield and had worried that a radical
change of direction, accompanied by big acquisitions, could put
payouts at risk.
But Witty's high-volume, lower-price approach is at odds
with the thinking of many other drugmakers that have targeted
expensive new treatments for serious diseases like cancer.
The market, so far, has rewarded greater focus over
GSK-style diversification, although the pendulum may yet swing
back, especially with sky-high prescription drug prices now
under intense scrutiny in the key U.S. market.
NOVARTIS DEAL
Walmsley, who was born in Barrow-in-Furness in northern
England and grew up in Kent, is a confident, smooth communicator
who describes herself as extremely competitive -- a streak that
has served her well in both the beauty industry and at GSK.
For investors, a key question now is how she will approach
the big decisions facing GSK's pharmaceuticals business, which
remains the core driver of operations.
At first glance, her lack of experience may be worrying.
However, being effectively an "inside-outsider", she could bring
a fresh and more commercially astute perspective to investment
decisions, according to Brian McGee, a pharma sector strategy
specialist at consultancy Novasecta.
Certainly, Walmsley is quick to stress that finding new
drugs remains central to GSK's mission.
"Obviously, R&D is the beating heart of our company and our
success is and will continue to be defined most fundamentally by
the strength of our pipeline," she said in an in-house video
recorded to mark her appointment.
"The number one priority focus for me over coming months and
years is going to be really making sure we are investing
appropriately and strongly in our R&D organisation."
Being a scientist is certainly not a prerequisite for
running a drug company. Plenty are run by lawyers and
accountants. Indeed, some investors are wary of science-obsessed
pharma bosses who can lose sight of the bottom line.
Walmsley may take comfort from the example of her Swiss
rivals.
Roche boss Severin Schwan also stood out when he
became CEO of the world's biggest cancer drug company in 2008
for having previously only worked in finance and diagnostics.
Novartis CEO Joe Jimenez, meanwhile, was a former
consumer goods executive at Heinz, although he did run Novartis'
pharma division before taking on the top job in Basel.
Jimenez is, in fact, likely to be one of the people outside
GSK that Walmsley works with most closely after she takes up her
post at the end of March next year.
GSK and Novartis currently have a joint venture for consumer
health and many analysts expect the British firm to acquire the
Swiss group's 36.5 percent stake, perhaps for around $9 billion.
Novartis has an option to sell its holding to GSK in 2018 but
some think Walmsley and Jimenez could agree a deal before then.
