New GSK chairman backs CEO Witty to stay at helm

LONDON May 7 GlaxoSmithKline's new chairman Philip Hampton expressed support for the company's current structure and its chief executive on Thursday while speaking to reporters after the drugmaker's annual meeting.

Hampton said he hopes CEO Andrew Witty will continue to run GSK for a good length of time, despite pressure from some shareholders for a change.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Writing by Martinne Geller; Editing by David Goodman)