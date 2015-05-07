New GSK chairman backs CEO Witty to stay at helm

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
LONDON May 7 GlaxoSmithKline's new chairman Philip Hampton expressed support for the company's current structure and its chief executive on Thursday while speaking to reporters after the drugmaker's annual meeting.
Hampton said he hopes CEO Andrew Witty will continue to run GSK for a good length of time, despite pressure from some shareholders for a change.
May 8 Activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion