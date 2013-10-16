GSK's Reilly assisting anti-bribery authorities in China

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 16 Mark Reilly, GlaxoSmithKline's
former head of operations in China, is helping
anti-corruption officials in the country who are investigating
allegations of extensive bribery by the drugmaker.
One person familiar with the situation said Reilly had been
requested to remain in China while the investigations proceeded
and was happy to do so.
Both GSK and the British Embassy in Beijing said on
Wednesday that Reilly had not been detained by Chinese
authorities. An embassy spokesman said it was in regular contact
with him and was providing consular assistance.
Reilly was replaced as GSK's China head on July 25 after
Chinese police accused the drugmaker of funnelling up to 3
billion yuan ($490 million) to travel agencies to facilitate
bribes to doctors and officials.
GSK said at the time that he would continue to help lead its
response to the bribery investigation.
"Mark is working closely with the Chinese authorities to
conduct a thorough investigation and voluntarily returned to
China to help them," a GSK spokesman said.
"Several weeks ago he met with the Chinese authorities in
Changsha to provide them with information and assistance. At no
point was he detained. Mark remains in China to help further
with the investigation should it be required."
A number of Chinese employees of GSK have been detained,
including four senior members of the local management team. But
the authorities have not detained any foreign nationals working
for the drugmaker.
The police allegations against GSK, laid out in detail on
July 15, sent shockwaves through the industry and cast doubt
over GSK's ability to ensure compliance standards in
fast-growing markets like China.
The crackdown reflects a growing determination by Chinese
authorities to stamp out corporate bribery and corruption, which
can drive up prices for consumers.
GSK has admitted that some Chinese executives appeared to
have broken the law and has said it plans to change its business
model to lower the cost of medicines in the country.
Several other international drugmakers, including Sanofi
, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly
and Bayer have also been visited by Chinese
officials - and the episode has hit sales in the Chinese
pharmaceutical market.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday that the
anti-bribery campaign was likely to last for some time,
impacting both multinational and domestic drug companies.
GSK will report third-quarter results on Oct. 23, when the
scale of the impact of the affair on its business in China is
expected to be revealed.