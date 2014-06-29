Sex video is new twist in GSK China bribery scandal

LONDON, June 29 GlaxoSmithKline on
Sunday confirmed the existence an intimate video recording of
its former China head Mark Reilly, which the Sunday Times
reported kicked off a bribery investigation that has damaged the
drugmaker's business in China.
The Sunday Times said the recording was shot without
Reilly's knowledge or consent at his Shanghai flat and showed
Reilly, who is separated from his wife, with his Chinese
girlfriend. It was not clear who shot the video or with what
motivation.
A GSK spokesman confirmed the tape existed but did not
comment on how it related to the alleged bribery scandal in
which Chinese police have accused Britain's biggest drugmaker of
transferring as much as 3 billion yuan ($482 million) through
travel agencies to bribe doctors and officials.
Reuters was not independently able to verify the link
between the tape and the bribery case.
Reilly, who last month was charged with corruption, was not
available for comment.
GSK, which described the bribery allegations as "shameful"
when they came to light last year, said on Sunday that it was
continuing to cooperate fully with the Chinese authorities on
the ongoing investigation.
"The issues relating to our China business are very
difficult and complicated," it added in a statement.
($1 = 6.2251 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)
