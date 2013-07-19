How GlaxoSmithKline missed red flags in China

| LONDON, July 19
LONDON, July 19 With more compliance officers in
China than in any country bar the United States, British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc seemed well-positioned to
do things right.
But despite conducting up to 20 internal audits in China a
year, including an extensive 4-month probe earlier in 2013, GSK
bosses were blindsided by police allegations of massive
corruption involving travel agencies used to funnel bribes to
doctors and officials.
The scale of funds signed off by GSK to pay travel agencies
for organising educational medical meetings has triggered heated
debate, with some saying such spending would have looked
legitimate but others arguing it should have raised alarms
inside GSK and at its external auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.
GSK, which has described the allegations as "shameful", has
declined to comment on specific shortcomings in internal
procedures. PwC declined to comment on the case, citing client
confidentiality.
Britain's biggest drugmaker, which has some 7,000 staff in
China, has now hired Ernst & Young to conduct an independent
review of its systems in China, as well as sending top-level
executives to see how an alleged web of bribery worth up to 3
billion yuan ($489 million) was missed.
One possible reason, according to consultants who have
worked for GSK as well as current and former employees, likely
lies in both the care with which payments were kept off GSK's
books and the senior level of the Chinese managers involved.
As the alleged bribes went through the accounts of the
travel agencies, rather than GSK, and many of the individual
amounts may not have been material, the issue was unlikely to
have been picked up by auditors or head office, some accountancy
experts maintain.
"You'd look at invoices and expenses, and it would all look
legitimate," said a senior executive at one top accountancy
firm. "The problem with fraud - if it is good fraud - is it is
well hidden, and when there is collusion high up then it is very
difficult to detect."
The failure comes despite GSK carrying out as many as 20
internal audits annually within different areas of its Chinese
business, each of which typically uncovers around five employees
infringing processes in some way, one source familiar with the
matter said.
MEDICAL EDUCATION OR BRIBE?
Four senior Chinese executives from GSK have been detained
by police, including vice president and operations manager Liang
Hong, who told Chinese state television how he channelled money
through travel agencies by arranging medical conferences, some
of which were never held.
Continuing medical education (CME) has long been a major
area of investment for drug companies as they seek to encourage
doctors to use their products by taking them to meetings where
the latest advances in medicine are discussed.
In the United States and western Europe, such CME funding
for doctors is now tightly controlled. But there is little
oversight in emerging markets.
Industry experts say the GSK case shows the hazards facing
pharmaceutical companies in China, where a culture of giving
gifts is deep-rooted and doctors rely on payments for
prescribing drugs to supplement their meagre incomes.
That makes China a particularly tricky jurisdiction in which
to impose head-office ethics, according to Lincoln Tsang, a
partner at the London offices of law firm Arnold & Porter.
China is also probing potential malpractice at other firms,
with Belgium drugmaker UCB visited by Chinese
authorities this week.
GSK says its global code of conduct applies just as much in
China as anywhere else and it has zero tolerance of bribery.
Getting the internal audits rights is not straightforward
for multinational companies - especially if high-up individuals,
who auditors expect to be onside, turn out to be involved in the
conspiracy because that is the local culture.
"There is a disconnect between the global decision makers
and the guys running things on the ground," said Jeremy Gordon,
director of China Business Services, a risk management company
focusing on China.
"It's about initially identifying red flags and then
searching for specifics."
TRAVEL AGENCIES "USED LIKE ATMS"
Still, other auditing experts are asking why and whether GSK
auditors failed to comb through the Chinese unit's marketing
expenses. They say that one red flag was the number of cheques
being written to travel agencies for sending doctors to medical
conferences, although this may have been blurred by the fact
that CME accounts for a huge part of drug industry marketing.
Nonetheless, it was an obvious area for suspicion, according
Paul Gillis, author of the China Accounting Blog and also a
former PwC partner.
"Travel agencies are used like ATMs in China to distribute
out illegal payments. Any company that does not have their
internal audit department all over travel agency spending is
negligent," he said.
On Monday, GSK said it had put an immediate stop on the use
of travel agencies identified so far by Chinese investigators
and was reviewing all historic transactions.
The official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday that
authorities in Shanghai had suspended the business of the
Shanghai Linjiang International Travel Agency, one of the
businesses linked to GSK.
These travel agencies may have been a blind spot for GSK,
auditing experts said. Previous charges of corruption that were
raised by a whistleblower, and which GSK said earlier this year
were without foundation, did not involve agencies.
China currently accounts for just 3.5 percent of GSK drug
sales but demand is growing fast - up 17 percent last year - and
the company is investing heavily, with more than 7,000 staff in
China, as well as five factories and a research centre.
In the wake of the scandal, analysts at Berenberg bank said
GSK was likely to have to implement a disruptive overhaul of its
Chinese commercial organisation.