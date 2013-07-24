GSK appoints law firm Ropes & Gray for China review

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON, July 24 GlaxoSmithKline has appointed international law firm Ropes & Gray to carry out an independent review into alleged corruption by senior executives in its Chinese business, a spokesman for the drugmaker said.
Andrew Witty, chief executive of Britain's biggest pharmaceuticals group, said earlier on Wednesday that he was commissioning the independent review "to investigate what has happened".
Ropes & Gray has offices in the United States, London and Asia, including Shanghai and Hong Kong, according to its website.
Chinese police have detained four Chinese executives from GSK and accused the company of funnelling up to 3 billion yuan ($489 million) to travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and officials to boost sales and drug prices.
GSK, which reported second-quarter results on Wednesday, said the "shameful" allegations would inevitably have some impact on its business.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.