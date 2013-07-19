GSK emerging markets head sent to handle China crisis -source

LONDON, July 19 GlaxoSmithKline has sent
its head of emerging markets to China to lead the drugmaker's
response to an unfolding crisis over alleged bribery and
corruption, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.
Abbas Hussain, GSK President Emerging Markets, was
despatched by Chief Executive Andrew Witty, along with the
group's head of internal audit and a senior legal official, the
source said. The executives have now arrived in the country.
GSK has also hired auditors Ernst & Young to carry out an
independent review of its systems in China in the wake of the
scandal, another source said on Wednesday.
On Monday, Chinese police accused GSK of bribing officials
and doctors to boost sales and raise the price of its medicines
in China. They said GSK transferred up to 3 billion yuan ($489
million) to 700 travel agencies and consultancies over six years
to facilitate the bribes.
Britain's biggest drugmaker has said it was deeply concerned
by the developments, which it called "shameful".
China has detained four senior Chinese executives and banned
GSK's finance chief in China, Steve Nechelput, from leaving the
country.