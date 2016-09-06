GSK's triple drug cuts flare-ups in chronic lung disease

| LONDON, Sept 6
inhaled drug from GlaxoSmithKline significantly cut
flare-ups in patients with chronic lung disease in a clinical
trial, researchers said on Tuesday.
GSK is ahead of rivals AstraZeneca and Novartis
in developing a "closed triple" inhaler and plans to
file the new treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
(COPD) for regulatory approval this year.
The study found patients taking the new triple therapy for
24 weeks had 35 percent fewer moderate or severe exacerbations
compared to those on AstraZeneca's two-in-one Symbicort. The
reduction was 44 percent in a subset treated for up to 52 weeks.
Such flare-ups are a major concern in COPD since they cause
breathing problems that can be life-threatening.
GSK, the global leader in respiratory medicine, is facing
competition from cheap generics to its older Advair inhaler,
prompting the company to invest in novel therapies.
Although there is some debate as to how doctors would decide
when to move patients onto triple therapy, GSK views the new
inhaler as a big opportunity and CEO Andrew Witty has said it
could be an "absolute clincher" for its respiratory strategy.
Britain's biggest drugmaker and its partner Innoviva
had reported in June that the clinical trial met its
main goals of improving lung function and quality of life, but
the secondary exacerbation data was only revealed at the
European Respiratory Society congress in London this week.
GSK's once-daily triple inhaler combines the drugs
fluticasone, umeclidinium and vilanterol. The idea is to use
three different mechanisms to help open the airways of patients
with more severe disease.
Another large clinical trial looking at this combination's
ability to reduce COPD exacerbations is expected to complete in
2017.
GSK's former blockbuster Advair already faces generic
competition in Europe and could see the arrival of cheap
copycats in the United States next year. But the group still
believes it can grow respiratory medicine sales, driven by the
forthcoming launch of the triple product and other new drugs.
