GSK says investigating claims of bribery in Jordan, Lebanon

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
LONDON, April 16 Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Wednesday it was investigating allegations of bribery involving some of its staff in Jordan and Lebanon, following earlier claims of corruption in China, Iraq and Poland.
"GSK can confirm we are investigating allegations regarding the activity of a small number of individuals in our operations in Jordan and Lebanon," the company said in statement.
"We started investigating using internal and external teams as soon as we became aware of these claims. These investigations have not yet concluded." (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.