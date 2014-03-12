GSK's asthma drug succeeds in two late-stage trials

March 12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc said its
non-inhaled treatment for a type of severe asthma met the main
goals in two late-stage studies.
In one study, the treatment, mepolizumab, showed
statistically significant reduction in the frequency of
exacerbations in patients of severe eosinophilic asthma compared
with a placebo, GSK said on Wednesday.
The second study showed that patients on mepolizumab
achieved greater reduction in their oral corticosteroid dose
compared with those on placebo, while maintaining asthma
control.
The company said the drug was administered to patients
intravenously or through subcutaneous injections every four
weeks in the first study.
In the second trial, the drug was administered through
subcutaneous injections.
The company said it would file for regulatory approval for
the drug globally by the end of the year.
GSK's shares closed 1.5 percent lower at 1670.5 pence on
Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.