GlaxoSmithKline fires executive who raised race complaint in South Africa -Bloomberg

Nov 27 Britain's biggest drugmaker,
GlaxoSmithKline Plc, fired an executive from its South
African unit for refusing to appear for a performance review,
which was called a week after he complained of racial
discrimination in the workplace, Bloomberg reported, citing
company documents.
The executive, who was fired on Oct. 3, refused to attend
the company's quarterly performance improvement plan, saying the
program was designed to force him out, Bloomberg said on
Thursday. (bloom.bg/1uNASrS)
In a company document seen by Bloomberg, GlaxoSmithKline
said the performance program was meant to retain the executive
and not force him out.
The executive in his complaint filed to GlaxoSmithKline's
compliance department through a confidential integrity hotline
on Aug. 28, said the company's African consumer healthcare
division was a "white island," Bloomberg reported.
The complaint said the division, which is GlaxoSmithKline's
most profitable unit on the continent, restricted black people
from being appointed to senior management positions, Bloomberg
said.
GlaxoSmithKline, which said the executive's behavior
amounted to gross insubordination, told Bloomberg it had begun
investigating the matter.
The complainant, who had asked not to be identified because
he was seeking to be reinstated, had said that only one out of
the 21 top managers in the division were black, according to
Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Peter Cooney)