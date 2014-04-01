FDA finds contaminated drug ingredients at GSK's Ireland plant

April 1 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
found contamination of drug ingredients manufactured at a
GlaxoSmithKline Plc plant in Ireland and said the
company did not take sufficient action to resolve the problems.
The news comes just days after GSK said it was recalling all
supplies of its over-the-counter weight-loss drug in the United
States and Puerto Rico, after concerns that bottles had been
tampered with.
In a warning letter dated March 18, the FDA said the company
did not fully investigate a list of objectional conditions the
regulator sent after its inspection of the manufacturing
facility at Cork, Ireland in October.
The FDA said its investigator found that a certain drug
ingredient, the name of which was not disclosed, was
contaminated with material from the facility's pharmaceutical
waste tank. (link.reuters.com/xah28v)
(Reporting by Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)