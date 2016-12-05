GSK insider Waterhouse to head drugmaker's HIV unit ViiV

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 5 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday that Dominique Limet would step down at the end of March 2017 as head of the drugmaker's majority-owned HIV business ViiV Healthcare, to be replaced by GSK insider Deborah Waterhouse.
Waterhouse, currently in charge of primary care within GSK's U.S. pharmaceuticals operation, will take over as ViiV chief executive at the same time as Emma Walmsley takes the helm of the wider GSK group.
Limet has led ViiV for the past seven years. In recent times sales have grown strongly on the back of new HIV medicines. Pfizer and Shionogi are minority shareholders in ViiV. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.