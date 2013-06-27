版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 27日 星期四 23:21 BJT

GSK muscular dystrophy drug gets "breakthrough" status

LONDON, June 27 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday U.S. regulators have given breakthrough therapy status for its investigational compound drisapersen for the potential treatment of patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) created the "breakthrough therapy" designation earlier this year for medicines deemed likely to demonstrate "substantial improvement" over existing drugs.

DMD is a debilitating childhood neuromuscular disease that affects 1 in 3,500 live male births, GSK said, adding that the disease was caused by mutations in the dystrophin gene.

GSK said its clinical development plan evaluates the effect of drisapersen in ambulant (Phases II and III) and non-ambulant boys (Phase I) with DMD who have certain dystrophin gene mutations.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐