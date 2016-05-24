GSK lung drug succeeds in big UK study, after earlier miss

LONDON May 24 GlaxoSmithKline's new
inhaled medicine Breo proved significantly better than standard
care in a large British study that tested it in everyday use,
providing a fillip for the product after the failure of another
big trial in 2015.
GSK said on Tuesday that the study, which tested Breo in
day-to-day practice across the town of Salford, showed it was
superior in reducing attacks of serious breathing difficulties
in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
There was a statistically significant reduction of 8.4
percent in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared
with those receiving usual care, the study found.
The success comes after another more traditional clinical
trial in September found Breo failed to prolong life in COPD
patients.
Britain's largest drugmaker is relying on Breo, which was
approved in 2013, to help defend its respiratory drug business
as its older blockbuster Advair faces generic competition. U.S.
drugmaker Innoviva is GSK's partner for Breo.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Susan Thomas)