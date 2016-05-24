UPDATE 1-GSK lung drug succeeds in big UK study, after earlier miss

* Salford COPD study success follows failure of 2015 trial
* 8.4 pct reduction in exacerbations vs standard care
LONDON, May 24 GlaxoSmithKline's new
inhaled medicine Breo proved significantly better than standard
care in a large British study that tested it in everyday use,
providing a fillip for the product after the failure of another
big trial in 2015.
GSK said on Tuesday the study, which tested Breo in
day-to-day practice across the town of Salford, showed it was
superior in reducing attacks of serious breathing difficulties
in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
There was a statistically significant reduction of 8.4
percent in the rate of moderate or severe exacerbations compared
with those receiving usual care, the 2,800-patient study found.
GSK said beating optimal standard care was a tough challenge
though Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Parkes said the benefit was
"modest and of uncertain value given complexities in the trial
design".
The positive result comes after another more traditional
clinical trial in September found Breo - marketed as Relvar in
Europe - failed to prolong life in patients with COPD, which is
sometimes known as smoker's lung.
Britain's largest drugmaker is relying on Breo, which was
approved in 2013, to help defend its respiratory drug business
as its older blockbuster Advair faces generic competition. U.S.
drugmaker Innoviva is GSK's partner for Breo.
Since the study was conducted within Britain's National
Health Service, its international relevance is unclear.
"The biggest unknown is how the U.S. will view a study like
this that has been undertaken in the UK healthcare setting,"
said Patrick Vallance, GSK's president of pharmaceuticals R&D.
"I think there will be interest in the U.S. but I can't
predict how it will be considered by U.S. prescribers and
healthcare systems."
A second, similar lung study is being conducted in Salford
in asthma patients, with results expected in 2017.
GSK has spent 80 million pounds ($117 million) in conducting
the two "real world" studies, including the cost of training
more than 2,000 healthcare professionals in the Salford and
south Manchester area.
The company's medicine, which is inhaled through a
palm-sized device called Ellipta, consists of a corticosteroid
to reduce inflammation and a long-acting beta-agonist to open
the airways. Unlike some old medications, it only needs to be
taken once a day and patients do not need multiple inhalers.
