EU Commission clears Perrigo to buy GSK units

BRIEF-ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES SETS DIVIDEND OF C$0.045 PER SHARE
* SETS DIVIDEND OF C$0.045 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Aug 21 The European Commission cleared on Friday U.S. drugmaker Perrigo's acquisition of certain assets from Britain's GSK.
The Commission, in its role as the competition regulator in the 28-member European Union, said GSK would sell certain products such as cold and flu drugs, cold sore and pain treatment products to Perrigo.
"The proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because of the limited overlaps and the presence of other strong players on all markets," the Commission said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING 7.750% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2017
LIMA, Jan 20 A consortium controlled by Brazilian builder Odebrecht S.A. will miss a financing deadline on Monday for a natural gas pipeline project in Peru and awaits government notification that it will lose the $5 billion contract, the company said on Friday.