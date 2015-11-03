GSK boss silent on report drugmaker rebuffed Pfizer

LONDON Nov 3 GlaxoSmithKline's chief
executive declined to comment on Tuesday on a report that Pfizer
had approached the British drugmaker about a possible
takeover in recent weeks but was rebuffed.
Pfizer has since decided to focus on a transaction with
Dublin-based Allergan as a way to clinch a large
"inversion" deal that will lower the U.S. company's tax rate
through a foreign acquisition.
GSK CEO Andrew Witty told reporters he would not comment on
rumours about mergers and acquisitions.
The Financial Times said Pfizer had looked seriously at GSK
as a potential target but the U.S. group's overtures received a
cool reception from GSK and the talks were now dead, having
never reached the point at which a price was discussed.
Suggestions that Pfizer might look to acquire GSK have been
rife for more than a year, following Pfizer's unsuccessful
attempt to buy smaller British rival AstraZeneca, which
collapsed in May 2014.
Buying GSK, which has a market value of 68 billion pounds
($105 billion), would have been another way for Pfizer to shift
its tax domicile from the United States, although many analysts
believe a deal with Allergan is a simpler proposition for Pfizer
CEO Ian Read.
Pfizer's AstraZeneca bid ran into fierce resistance from the
Anglo-Swedish company's management, as well as intense political
flak in Britain. An attempt to buy GSK, Britain's biggest
drugmaker, could have been even more difficult politically.
($1 = 0.6501 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)