UPDATE 3-World's first malaria vaccine gets regulatory go-ahead, faces WHO review

* EU regulators back GSK's Mosquirix for babies in Africa
* Product is first human vaccine against a parasitic disease
* Mosquito-borne malaria infects 200 million people a year
* WHO to assess vaccine in October before possible rollout
LONDON, July 24 The world's first malaria
vaccine got a green light on Friday from European drugs
regulators who recommended it as safe and effective to use in
babies in Africa at risk of the mosquito-borne disease.
The shot, called Mosquirix and developed by British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline and the PATH Malaria Vaccine
Initiative, would be the first licensed human vaccine against a
parasitic disease and could help to prevent millions of cases of
the killer disease in countries that use it.
It still faces hurdles before being rolled out in Africa,
including winning agreement from governments and other funders
that it is worth using, since it offers only partial protection.
Mosquirix, also known as RTS,S and part-funded by the Bill &
Melinda Gates Foundation, will now be assessed by the World
Health Organization (WHO), which said on Friday it would begin a
review in October on when and where it could be used. The WHO
aims to make a recommendation by November.
"We will look at the vaccine from the point of view of
public health," said WHO spokesman Gregory Hartl. "We need to
think closely about how best to add - and if to add - a malaria
vaccine across certain malaria endemic areas."
Malaria is one of the biggest killers of children in the
world, claiming the life of one child every minute. It infects
around 200 million people a year and killed an estimated 584,000
people in 2013, the vast majority of them babies in sub-Saharan
Africa.
Andrew Witty, GSK's chief executive, said the European
Medicines Agency's (EMA) positive opinion was an important step
towards making the world's first malaria vaccine available.
"While RTS,S on its own is not the complete answer to
malaria, its use alongside those interventions ... such as bed
nets and insecticides would provide a very meaningful
contribution to controlling the impact of malaria on children in
those African communities that need it the most," he said.
Mosquirix was assessed for quality, safety and efficacy
under a special procedure that allows the EMA to evaluate a
product even if it will not be marketed in the European Union.
Beyond the WHO's November recommendation, Mosquirix would
still have to be reviewed by national regulatory authorities in
any country wishing to use it. The WHO's Hartl said this meant
it is unlikely to be rolled out anywhere until at least 2017.
Global health experts have long hoped scientists would be
able to develop an effective malaria vaccine, and researchers at
GSK have been working on RTS,S for 30 years. The shot also
contains an adjuvant, or booster, made by U.S. biotech company
Agenus.
Expectations that Mosquirix could be a final answer to
wiping out malaria were dampened when trial data released in
2011 and 2012 showed it reduced episodes of malaria in babies
aged 6-12 weeks by only 27 percent, and by around 46 percent in
children aged 5-17 months.
The EMA recommendation is that the shot should nevertheless
be used in babies in the full age range covered in the trials,
from six weeks to 17 months.
Some malaria specialists have expressed concern that the
complexities and potential costs of deploying this first vaccine
when it provides only partial protection make it less attractive
and more risky.
"The timing, duration, and outcomes of some of the critical
steps to possible vaccine implementation in African countries
are not yet known," said David Kaslow, PATH's vice president of
product development.
However Joe Cohen, a GSK scientist who has led the
development of Mosquirix since 1987, said on he had no doubt the
vaccine could significantly reduce the toll of sickness and
death caused by the malaria among African children.
"I have absolutely no reservations in terms of rolling this
vaccine out," he told Reuters. "Why? Because the efficacy, when
translated into cases averted and deaths averted, is just
tremendous. It will have an enormously significant public health
impact."
GSK has promised it will make no profit from Mosquirix,
pricing it at the cost of manufacture plus a 5 percent margin,
which it will reinvest in research on malaria and other
neglected tropical diseases.
Sources involved in planning for Mosquirix's potential
future use have told Reuters they've been advised to work with a
price tag of around $5 per dose, which would bring the cost of a
recommended four-dose immunisation to $20.
