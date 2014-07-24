UPDATE 2-GSK seeks approval for world's first malaria vaccine

* RTS,S vaccine designed for babies, children
* Mosquito-borne malaria kills over 600,000 people a year
* British drugmaker pledges to make shot affordable for poor
* U.S. partner Agenus earns milestone payment on filing
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 24 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Thursday it is applying for regulatory approval for the world's
first vaccine against malaria, designed for children in Africa.
The British drugmaker said the shot, called RTS,S, is
intended exclusively for use outside the European Union but will
be evaluated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in
collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Malaria, a mosquito-borne parasitic disease, kills more than
600,000 people a year, mainly babies in the poorest parts of
sub-Saharan Africa.
Experts have long hoped that scientists would be able to
develop an effective vaccine against the disease, and scientists
at GSK have been working on this one for 30 years.
Yet hopes that RTS,S would be the final answer to wiping out
malaria were dampened when results from a final-stage trial in
babies aged six to 12 weeks showed the shot provided only modest
protection, reducing episodes of the disease by 30 percent
compared to immunisation with a control vaccine.
GSK said data from that and other final-stage Phase III
trials - conducted at 13 African research centres across Burkina
Faso, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, and
Tanzania - have also been included to support the application.
"An effective vaccine for use alongside other measures such
as bed nets and anti-malarial medicines would represent an
advance in malaria control," the company said in a statement.
The WHO has previously indicated it may recommend use of
RTS,S from as early as 2015 if EMA drugs regulators back its
licence application.
GSK has been developing RTS,S with the non-profit PATH
Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI), with grant funding from the
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to MVI.
The vaccine also contains an adjuvant, or booster, made by
U.S. biotech company Agenus, which received an
undisclosed milestone payment for the regulatory submission.
Shares in Agenus rose 7 percent in premarket Nasdaq trade.
If approved, the vaccine is unlikely to be anything other
than neutral for GSK's bottom line. The firm has promised it
will be priced at cost of manufacture plus a 5 percent margin,
and the margin would be reinvested in research on malaria and
other neglected tropical diseases.
"This is a key moment in GSK's 30-year journey to develop
RTS,S and brings us a step closer to making available the
world's first vaccine that can help protect children in Africa
from malaria," Sophie Biernaux, head of GSK's malaria vaccine
franchise said in the statement.
