GSK's new CEO aims to divest sports nutrition brand -sources

LONDON, June 22 GlaxoSmithKline Plc's
new Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley is shaking up the
British drugmaker's portfolio of smaller products with plans to
divest its MaxiNutrition sports nutrition brand, two people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
GSK bought the business, which makes protein bars, drinks
and powders, for 162 million pounds ($205 million) in 2010 under
previous CEO Andrew Witty. It is best known for its Maximuscle
products for weight-trainers.
The original acquisition was seen as complementing GSK's
Lucozade sports drinks. Lucozade, however, was sold in 2013 and
Walmsley, who took over on April 1, has decided the UK-focused
MaxiNutrition business no longer fits in the wider group.
GSK's consumer healthcare business, which was previously led
by Walmsley and includes an extensive range of over-the-counter
medicines, is heavily geared towards global brands.
The proceeds from the sale of MaxiNutrition will not move
the dial significantly at the drugs giant, which has a market
value of 85 billion pounds, but the decision shows Walmsley is
ready to reverse past management decisions.
A spokesman for GSK declined to comment on the divestment
plans, which were first reported by Sky News.
Walmsley is due to outline her vision for GSK alongside
half-year results next month. She has already made clear that a
key priority will be improving research productivity in the core
prescription drug business.
($1 = 0.7885 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)