UPDATE 2-GSK to name RBS's Hampton as new chairman this week

* Appointment follows pressure for change at drugmaker
* Hampton expected to join board around end of 2014
* To take over as chairman in 2015, once successor found at
RBS
(Adds context on GSK and RBS, detail on both companies)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Sept 24 Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
will this week name Philip Hampton, who currently chairs
Royal Bank of Scotland, as its next chairman, a person
close to the process said on Wednesday.
Hampton is expected to join the GSK board as a non-executive
director late this year or early in 2015 and take over from
current chairman Chris Gent around the middle of next year.
Reuters reported on Monday that Britain's biggest drugmaker
was under pressure to make changes, including a possible early
replacement of Gent, after it was hit by a record $489 million
fine for bribery in China.
The one-time Vodafone chief, who has chaired GSK for
nine years, is due to retire by the end of 2015 and the company
has been planning for his succession for the past two years.
A GSK spokesman declined to comment on Hampton's future role
but said: "Succession planning for the chairman is well under
way."
Naming a new chairman may be seen as a sign that change is
coming at GSK to address shareholder concerns over both the
China affair and the company's recent poor financial
performance.
As the new chairman, a key long-term task for Hampton will
be to find an eventual successor to Chief Executive Andrew
Witty, who has been in the job since 2008.
Witty has been viewed as a star manager for much of his
six-year tenure but he has been damaged by the China scandal,
which forced GSK to make an abject apology to the Chinese people
last week.
Investors have become increasingly disillusioned with GSK's
management in the past year, following the corruption scandal in
China, which hit the group's reputation and its sales in the
country, as well as weakness in the vital U.S. market.
The company's shares have lagged badly. While the European
healthcare sector has risen by around a fifth this year
on optimism over new drugs, GSK shares have lost 11 percent as
forecasts for its sales and earnings have fallen.
PARACHUTED IN
Hampton has been chairman of RBS since 2009 when he was
parachuted in to help rescue the bank following its 45 billion
pounds ($74 billion) bailout during the financial crisis.
He has previously said that a chairman should typically
serve between five and seven years at a listed company and is
expected to stay at RBS until a successor is apppointed,
according to industry sources.
Hampton has led RBS, which is 80-percent owned by the
British government, through a turbulent period of transition
during which it shed assets worth 1 trillion pounds to rid
itself of toxic loans built up during a period of aggressive
lending in the run-up to the financial crisis.
However, the bank's attempts to return to health have been
held back by the legacy of past misconduct, which included fines
of $612 million for the fixing of benchmark interest rates and
accusations over how it treated struggling small firms.
Hampton had hoped to oversee the start of RBS's return to
full private ownership but that prospect is still seen to be
several years away with its shares trading well below the price
the government bought them at, leaving taxpayers sitting on a
loss of 13 billion pounds.
Before RBS, Hampton chaired supermarket chain Sainsbury
and was previously group finance director at Lloyds
TSB, BT Group, BG Group, British Gas and British Steel.
News of Hampton's pending appointment as chairman was first
reported by Sky News.
(1 US dollar = 0.6117 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Keith Weir)