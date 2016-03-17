Investor Woodford calls for outsider to head GlaxoSmithKline

LONDON, March 17 Fund manager Neil Woodford, a
top investor in GlaxoSmithKline and a critic of the
drugmaker's current structure, said on Thursday he wanted to see
an outsider replace Andrew Witty as the group's chief executive.
"I have a strong preference for an external candidate,"
Woodford said in an e-mailed statement.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Thursday that Witty
would retire at the end of March 2017, after leading the company
since 2008, and the board would consider both internal and
external candidates to replace him.
During his time at the helm Witty has struggled with
flagging sales and profits and some investors - most notably
Woodford - have questioned his focus on a consumer health
business that ranges from headache pills to toothpaste.
Woodford has said in the past he would like to see GSK split
up into its constituent parts, with consumer health separated
from the company's core business of developing and selling
prescription drugs.
Woodford Investment Management has a 1.23 percent stake in
GSK, ranking it eighth among investors in the group, according
to latest filings.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)