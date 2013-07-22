版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 22日 星期一 18:52 BJT

GSK drops scheme to raise stake in Nigerian unit

LONDON, July 22 GlaxoSmithKline has dropped a scheme to increase its stake in GSK Consumer Nigeria , its consumer healthcare business in the country, following opposition from minority shareholders.

The decision to abandon a scheme of arrangement that would have increased its indirect ownership in the unit to 75 percent is a fresh setback for Britain's biggest drugmaker, which is battling a corruption scandal in China.

The company said on Monday it had agreed to consult shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission about the proposal, including whether it should be implemented by way of a tender offer.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐