EU clears Novartis to buy GSK's oncology business with conditions

BRUSSELS Jan 28 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had cleared the acquisition by Novartis
of GSK oncology business subject to conditions.
The Commission, the EU's executive arm, said its approval
was conditional on the divestment of two of Novartis's cancer
treatments - LGX818, a B-Raf inhibitor, and MEK162, an MEK
inhibitor.
B-Raf inhibitors and MEK inhibitors are therapies that block
cell proliferation, responsible for tumour growth and
progression, and can be used to treat a number of different
cancers.
The Commission said that it had concerns that the
transaction would have reduced competition and innovation for
these products, but that the commitments address these concerns.
The two companies agreed last April to trade more than $20
billion of assets in a transaction that includes GSK buying
Novartis' vaccines business, Novartis purchasing GSK's cancer
drugs, and the two groups tying up in consumer healthcare.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)