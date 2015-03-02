GSK and Novartis complete deals to reshape both drugmakers

LONDON, March 2 GlaxoSmithKline and
Novartis said on Monday they had completed a series of
asset swaps worth more than $20 billion that will reshape both
drugmakers.
GSK is forming a consumer health joint venture with
Novartis, while at the same time buying the Swiss company's
vaccines business and divesting its cancer drugs portfolio to
Novartis.
The two companies originally announced the transaction in
April 2014 to bolster their best businesses and exit weaker ones
as the drugs industry contends with healthcare spending cuts and
increased generic competition.
GSK, which plans to return 4 billion pounds ($6.16
billion)to shareholders following completion of the
transactions, said it would provide an in-depth view of its
prospects at an investor meeting to be held when it reports
first-quarter results on May 6.
($1 = 0.6495 pounds)
