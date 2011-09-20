Blackstone and Prestige eyeing GSK portfolio-report

Sept 20 Blackstone (BX.N) is working with
Prestige Brands of America to bid for a portfolio of
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) over-the-counter drugs in a deal worth
up to 2 billion pounds, the Times reported on Tuesday.
The newspaper quoted a person close to the deal as saying
that the bid was still in the "very early stages."
Glaxo, Britain's biggest drugmaker, has put up for sale
several businesses marketing over-the-counter (OTC) products
with combined revenue of around 500 million pounds.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)