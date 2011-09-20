Blackstone and Prestige eyeing GSK portfolio-report

Sept 20 Blackstone (BX.N) is working with Prestige Brands of America to bid for a portfolio of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) over-the-counter drugs in a deal worth up to 2 billion pounds, the Times reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper quoted a person close to the deal as saying that the bid was still in the "very early stages."

Glaxo, Britain's biggest drugmaker, has put up for sale several businesses marketing over-the-counter (OTC) products with combined revenue of around 500 million pounds. [ID:nL6E7I11PU] (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)