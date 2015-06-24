U.S. CDC updates recommendation for new meningitis B vaccines

June 24 The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention on Wednesday recommended that decisions to use new
meningitis B vaccines from Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline
in people aged 16 to 23 be made on an individual patient
basis by physicians, the companies said, potentially paving the
way for wider access to the drugs.
The CDC stopped short of broadly recommending Pfizer's
Trumenba and Glaxo's Bexsero, but did expand the target group.
The CDC's February recommendation had listed people aged 10
to 25, but only those deemed to be at high risk of contracting
the deadly disease.
A broad category A recommendation by the CDD would advise
use for all persons in a certain age or risk factor group. The
category B recommendation that the CDC did make leaves the
decision to vaccinate up to individual doctors along with
patients or their parents.
Still, the new CDC recommendation, which makes no mention of
risk factor and cites 16 through 18 as the preferred age of
vaccination, should help make the vaccines more readily
available in clinics and more likely to gain reimbursement from
health insurers for a wider group of people.
Pfizer and Novartis, which sold the rights to
Bexsero to Glaxo in March, had argued that the previous CDC
recommendation was too narrow in scope. It had defined high risk
largely as those with specified pre-existing medical conditions
or who have professional exposure to the bacterium.
Meningitis can be treated with antibiotics, but 10 percent
to 15 percent of patients die and up to 19 percent of survivors
have long-term disabilities, including brain damage and limb
amputations. Vaccination is deemed the best way to prevent the
disease.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates serogroup
B causes about 160 meningitis infections annually in the United
States.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Leslie Adler)