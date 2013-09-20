版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 20日 星期五 19:09 BJT

GSK, Prosensa muscular dystrophy drug misses study goal

LONDON, Sept 20 An experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy from GlaxoSmithKline and Prosensa failed to meet its goal in a late-stage clinical trial, the companies said on Friday.

The drug, drisapersen, did not show a statistically significant improvement in the distance that patients could walk in six minutes compared to placebo in the Phase III test.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐