GSK hands back failed muscular dystrophy drug to Prosensa

LONDON Jan 13 GlaxoSmithKline has
handed back rights to an experimental drug for Duchenne muscular
dystrophy to Dutch biotech firm Prosensa after it failed
last year in a critical clinical trial.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Monday that Prosensa
would now have full and unencumbered rights to drisapersen.
The move marks the termination of a 2009 collaboration agreement
between the two firms.
Hopes for the drug slumped last September when it did not
show a statistically significant improvement in the distance
that patients could walk in six minutes compared with a placebo
in a final-stage Phase III test run by GSK.