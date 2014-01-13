版本:
GSK hands back failed muscular dystrophy drug to Prosensa

LONDON Jan 13 GlaxoSmithKline has handed back rights to an experimental drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy to Dutch biotech firm Prosensa after it failed last year in a critical clinical trial.

Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Monday that Prosensa would now have full and unencumbered rights to drisapersen. The move marks the termination of a 2009 collaboration agreement between the two firms.

Hopes for the drug slumped last September when it did not show a statistically significant improvement in the distance that patients could walk in six minutes compared with a placebo in a final-stage Phase III test run by GSK.
