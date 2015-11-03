GSK aims to file up to 20 new drugs for approval by 2020

LONDON Nov 3 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Tuesday it had the potential to file up to 20 new drugs for
approval before 2020 as it seeks to revitalise a portfolio hit
by falling sales of best-selling inhaled lung treatment Advair.
Britain's biggest drugmaker is trying to boost low investor
expectations for its product pipeline by hosting its first
research and development day in more than a decade.
The company highlighted advanced and early-stage projects in
respiratory medicine, immunology, oncology, vaccines, HIV and
other infections, and rare diseases.
