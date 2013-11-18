GSK's asthma drug Relvar approved in Europe

LONDON Nov 18 GlaxoSmithKline and
Theravance's new inhaled lung drug Relvar has been
approved in Europe to treat both asthma and chronic obstructive
pulmonary disease (COPD), confirming an endorsement from
regulators in September.
The medicine, which is inhaled through a palm-sized device
called Ellipta, consists of a corticosteroid to reduce
inflammation and a novel long-acting beta-agonist (LABA), which
is designed to open the airways.
It was approved in May in the United States, where it is
called Breo, but only so far to treat COPD.
The approval will trigger a $15 million payment to GSK from
Theravance, with a further $15 million due when the product is
launched, GSK said on Monday.