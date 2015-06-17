GSK invests $95 mln in effort to demystify cell 'operating system'

LONDON, June 17 British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline is investing $95 million to create a new
U.S. research institute led by a top genomics professor to
investigate how a cell's operating system works.
The move reflects a commitment to fundamental research by
the British company, even as its shifts emphasis to greater
reliance on non-pharmaceutical businesses such as consumer
healthcare and vaccines.
Cells are often referred to as the building blocks of life,
but they can be thought of in computer terms, with their own
internal operating systems. Scientists have only limited
understanding of this area, but by unpicking the puzzle they
could gain invaluable help in determining where to start when
developing drugs.
The non-profit Altius Institute for Biomedical Sciences in
Seattle will be led by John Stamatoyannopoulos, of the
University of Washington School of Medicine, with GSK providing
more than $95 million in cash and other resources.
GSK has retained first rights to the institute's inventions
and will be able to invest in commercialisation of its
discoveries via spin-out companies.
The institute is expected to be operational before the end
of the year.
