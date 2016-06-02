版本:
GSK to file 3-in-1 lung drug for U.S. approval this year

LONDON, June 2 GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it now expects to file its new three-in-one inhaled lung drug for U.S. approval by the end of 2016, rather than the first half of 2018 as previously expected, in a boost for its pivotal respiratory business.

The so-called "closed triple", a once-daily drug being developed with Innoviva, combines fluticasone, umeclidinium and vilanterol in a single inhaler for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)

