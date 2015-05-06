GSK sees little prospect of U.S. generic Advair in 2016

LONDON May 6 After relying for years on its
top-selling lung drug Advair, GlaxoSmithKline is now
braced for the worst in the form of cheap generics - but not
just yet.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty said on Wednesday that the
chances of cheap copies of its highly profitable inhaled
medicine reaching the world's biggest market in 2016 were
"vanishingly small".
For the first time, the drugmaker has factored in the
introduction of a generic alternative to Advair in the United
States in making assumptions about its sales prospects over the
next five years.
Witty said this could in theory mean annual U.S. sales of
Advair falling to less than 300 million pounds ($457 million) by
2020, down from 392 million pounds in the first quarter of 2015
or 1.57 billion on an annualised basis.
However, Witty stressed at an analyst meeting that it was
still unclear if or when generics would arrive in the United
States, adding there had been "no change" in the company's view
of the likelihood of copycat versions being launched.
"Clearly, if there was no generic Advair in the U.S. that
would be an upside to the guidance we've given you for the
pharmaceuticals business," he said.
GSK expects pharmaceuticals sales to grow at a low single
digit annual rate between 2016 and 2020, with the possible
introduction of generic Advair in the U.S. factored in.
($1 = 0.6560 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)