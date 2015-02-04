GlaxoSmithKline sees better signs for lung drugs after tough 2014

LONDON Feb 4 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Wednesday it expected to start to regain market share in
respiratory medicine after weak demand for lung drug Advair
again hurt fourth-quarter sales, capping a rough year for
Britain's top drugmaker.
GSK is also banking on an asset swap with Novartis
to help revive its fortunes, and looking to unlock value by
floating its HIV unit ViiV Healthcare. It has hired three banks
to advise on ViiV options, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty is under pressure after failing
to deliver on earlier promises to return the drugmaker to
growth.
The company expects continued adverse "headwinds" in the
first half of 2015 but a stronger performance in the second half
of the year.
GSK is buying vaccines, selling cancer drugs and forming a
consumer health joint venture with Novartis in a $20-billion
transaction designed to ensure more stable and predictable
long-term growth. The deal is due to close in the first half of
2015.
Investors, however, are worried about short-term pressure on
the 15-year-old inhaled medicine Advair due to competition from
rival products and falling prices, as well as the slow uptake of
GSK's new respiratory drugs Breo and Anoro.
Quarterly sales were 6.19 billion pounds ($9.42 billion),
down 8 percent from a year earlier. Core earnings per share --
the measure followed most closely by investors -- were down 6
percent at 27.3 pence.
Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 6.2 billion
pounds and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 25.9
pence, according to Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 0.6573 pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler)