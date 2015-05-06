GlaxoSmithKline targets growth across units, scraps ViiV IPO

LONDON May 6 GlaxoSmithKline laid out
growth targets for its biggest businesses on Wednesday, hoping
to convince investors that focusing on consumer health and
vaccines would return the drugmaker to long-term growth.
It also scrapped plans to float its HIV drug business ViiV
Healthcare, citing its strong outlook.
Chief Executive Andrew Witty is under pressure to prove to
investors that a $20 billion-plus asset swap with Novartis
can revive GSK's fortunes, following a damaging slide
in lung drug sales and a major corruption scandal in China.
Britain's biggest drugmaker said it expected group sales to
rise by a low-to-mid single digit percentage rate annually to
2020. Its pharmaceuticals, vaccines and consumer health
businesses would increase annual sales by low single digits,
mid-to-high single digits and mid single digits respectively, it
added.
In a bid to protect its dividend, GSK also said it was
scaling back plans to return 4 billion pounds ($6 billion) of
cash flowing from the Novartis transaction to investors and
would instead pay 1 billion as a special dividend.
GSK is showcasing its new divisional structure at an
investor day, alongside first-quarter results, which showed a
fall in earnings per share, hit by declining sales and prices
for its profitable Advair lung drug in the United States.
Quarterly sales were 5.62 billion pounds, unchanged from a
year earlier in sterling terms. Core earnings per share (EPS) -
the measure followed most closely by investors - were down 18
percent at 17.3 pence.
Analysts, on average, had forecast sales of 5.62 billion
pounds and core EPS, which excludes certain items, of 17.4
pence, according to Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
